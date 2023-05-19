Country star Jimmie Allen issues apology to estranged wife: "I humiliated her with my affair"

In the wake of a lawsuit filed by his former day-to-day manager accusing him of assault and sexual abuse, Grammy-nominated singer Jimmie Allen has offered a heartfelt apology to his estranged wife, Alexis.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Allen, 37, shared a lengthy statement dedicated to Alexis, who had filed for divorce prior to the revelation of the lawsuit and is currently expecting their third child together.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all," expressed Allen.

He further extended his apology to his children, acknowledging his shortcomings as a man and a father. Determined to improve himself, Allen stated, "I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

Reflecting on the challenges of the music industry, Allen recognized the temptations that can undermine one's character and jeopardize everything they have built. He admitted his own lack of strength in resisting those temptations, asserting, "I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses."

Concluding his message, Allen issued a call for seeking help when needed and urged others not to fear their weaknesses but instead surround themselves with supportive individuals. He signed off with the words, "Be Blessed."

This public apology marks Allen's first formal response since the allegations surfaced. Earlier this week, he shared an Instagram Story stating, "We gonna be alright" and added, "This too shall pass."

In the lawsuit, Allen's former manager, 25, claimed that he had raped, abused, and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, all while under the supervision of his management team, who she alleges was aware of his behaviour but still placed her under his direction.

Allen vehemently denies all the allegations made by the woman, who filed the lawsuit anonymously, maintaining that their relationship was consensual.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Allen responded to the allegations, stating, "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues, and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever."

He acknowledged their sexual relationship, which lasted nearly two years, and emphasized that during that time, she never accused him of any wrongdoing and spoke of their relationship and friendship as something she wished to continue indefinitely.

The lawsuit by Jane Doe, initially reported by Variety, was filed on the same day that news broke of Allen and his pregnant wife Alexis, 27, filing for divorce on April 28, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple, married for three years, are parents to daughters, Zara James, 19 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3. They recently announced the upcoming arrival of their third child, a boy, while also disclosing their separation on April 21.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Alexis shared a cryptic Instagram Story that seemingly referenced the "Best Shot" singer, requesting privacy as she heals. She made it clear that her social media platform is not a helpline and asked others to refrain from messaging her about any third parties.



ALSO READ: Jimmie Allen sexual assault case: Here’s 12 allegations leveled against the country star