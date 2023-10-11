'Couple days before...': Find out why Matthew Perry almost didn't make it to the FRIENDS Reunion special

Matthew Perry is mostly known for his career-defining turn as Chandler Bing in everyone’s favorite sitcom series, FRIENDS. His iconic fast-talking sarcastic character won the hearts of the audience with his incredible wit and emotional vulnerability.

But while he was making a show that would provide audiences comfort for ages, the actor himself was struggling with alcohol and prescription drug addiction, which led to severe deterioration of his health that still makes him uncomfortable.

Matthew Perry almost missed out on being at FRIENDS reunion

For fans of the sitcom FRIENDS , it was a dream come true to see their favorite cast members come together on the same stage, years after they made their last appearance on the show.

While promoting his book Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing on ABC News, the FRIENDS star told host Diane Sawyer about how he almost missed the FRIENDS reunion. The FRIENDS reunion may have been quite different because of Matthew Perry’s emergency dental surgery that could have led to his absence.

"A couple days before that, I had emergency dental surgery, which did all sorts of things," Perry had said. "The dental surgery just made my mouth feel like fire and it sounded like my voice was off. And I couldn’t not show up. So what I chose to do was go and just do the best that I could."

Matthew Perry’s dedication to the show and the cast proved to be a major reason of happiness for millions of fans of the show.

Matthew Perry’s struggles with addiction during FRIENDS shooting

Matthew Perry’s struggle with addiction has been widely documented. The actor even delved deep on this topic in his memoir. Though there was one rule that even at the height of his addiction, the actor never broke. And that was to never drink on set.

"I made a rule that I would never drink or take anything at work. So I would never do that. But I would show up blindly hungover, like shaking. Crazy hangover," Perry had told Diane Sawyer in the interview.

Though after years of his suffering, the beloved actor seems to have found some strength that has helped him cope with the disease better and lead a normal and content life.

