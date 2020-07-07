Court allows Amber Heard to be present at Johnny Depp’s trial of his defamation suit against his wish

According to a new court order, Amber Heard will be present at ex-husband Johnny Depp’s trial this week, where he is suing The Sun newspaper with a defamation suit for branding him as a wife-beater.

However, the judge decided against the ban after pointing that Aquaman star Amber Heard has information the defendants are reliant on, and according to the Heroic Hollywood, the judge went on to say that banning her would “inhibit the conduct of their defence.” “The defendants rely heavily on the information which Ms Heard can provide.”

On the career front, Johnny Depp is set to reprise his role in the third Fantastic Beasts movie. Johnny plays the villainous role of Grindelwald: The much-feared dark wizard, who appeared briefly in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise. The third instalment of the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' series follows the adventures of Newt Scamander.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard is expected to return as Mera in the yet-to-be-titled Aquaman sequel. For now, fans can see Heard as Mera in Aquaman. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) and takes him on the journey— that will not only force him to face who he really is but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be, a king.

