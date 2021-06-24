Courteney Cox admits feeling 'hurt' for being the only Friends cast member to not get an Emmy nomination

Courteney Cox spoke about her missing Emmy nominations for Friends and how she's always supportive of her co-stars when it comes to winning accolades on The Howard Stern show.

Courteney Cox and her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston recently appeared on The Howard Stern show. After the recently released Friends: The Reunion, the trio got together again for an interesting chat with Stern where they spoke about their journey on Friends as well as their friendship off-screen. The interview also addressed Courteney's fate when it came to accolades and how she felt about being missed out on getting an Emmy nomination for Friends.

Admitting that she felt dejected about being the only lead cast member of the show to not receive an Emmy nomination, Cox told Stern, "Sure. Yeah, it always hurt my feelings. When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt", via Just Jared.

Courteney further recalled how she did feel vindicated after her show Cougar Town's first season got her a Golden Globe nomination. Cox revealed that it made her "feel good" as she said, "And then the only thing that made me feel good — because they’ve all won and they’ve gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year — a Golden Globe. And I want to say, ‘Oh, who cares?’ It meant everything to me."

While she didn't receive a nomination for the Emmys, the actress maintained that she always hoped for her co-stars to win. Courteney also agreed that she's to this day excited about what Aniston and Kudrow star in and stated that she's in complete "awe" of their talents.

