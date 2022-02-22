Courteney Cox admits looking 'really strange' after her cosmetic procedures, wants to age gracefully now

Courteney Cox has said that she no longer gets cosmetic treatments since they have left her looking "really strange." Friends' 57-year-old actress reveals she spent years "chasing youthfulness," but she no longer undergoes "crazy" procedures.

She told the Sunday Times Style magazine: "There was a time when you go, "Oh, I’m changing. I'm looking older." And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. She further said as per Daily Mail, "And I didn't realise that, oh s***, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now." Despite the fact that she has given up cosmetic operations, Courteney enjoys testing new products since she still places a lot of 'intense' pressure on herself to look nice.

She said: "The scrutiny is intense, but I don't know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself. I'm a product whore. I will try anything." Interestingly, The Scream actress, who is engaged to 45-year-old Johnny McDaid and has a 17-year-old daughter Coco with her ex-husband, David Arquette, still considers herself 'young' and is unconcerned about being older than many of her pals.

However, earlier this month, Courteney shared a beautiful surprise from the set of the Friends reunion as she wished her old co-star Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday. Our favourite Rachel Green celebrated her 53rd birthday on February 11th, with a lot of her celebrity buddies posting comments on social media. Courteney was one of them, posting a photo of herself and Jennifer that she discovered on the set of their former apartment during the production of the recent Friends reunion special.

