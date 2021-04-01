Courteney Cox aka Monica's Friends apartment is 'coming alive again' in THIS glimpse from much awaited reunion

After David Schwimmer revealed earlier this month that the Friends reunion will go on floors soon, original set designer Greg Grande's latest photo is making us jump with joy.

The iconic Friends sitcom etched in our memories not just characters and situations but also spaces. From Central Perk to Monica's purple door with the yellow frame, if you are a die-hard Friends fan you would probably know even the layout of these apartments. And ahead of the much-awaited reunion starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, original set designer Greg Grande also seems to have come onboard.

The reunion has been massively delayed due to the pandemic but looks like things are slowly getting back on track. After David Schwimmer aka Ross revealed earlier this month that the reunion will go on floors in a month's time, Greg Grande's latest Instagram post is making us jump with joy.

Greg, who created the original sets of Central Perk and Monica's apartment in the 90s, shared a sneak peek from the new sets. And guess what? Monica's beloved Manhattan apartment is coming to life. Sharing a glimpse, Greg captioned it, "Sssh somethings happening deja vu...coming alive once again #friends #monicasapt #friendsreunion."

The photo is bound to make you nostalgic as you can see the beloved living room and the kitchen with filming lights fixed on the ceiling. The iconic blue kitchen will bring back a truckload worth of memories. Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” revealed that “in a little over a month I’m heading out to L.A.” He added, "So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see what's in store now after this latest sneak peek!

