  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Courteney Cox aka 'special human' gets the sweetest birthday wishes from Jennifer Aniston & daughter Coco

BFF and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston showered some love on Courteney Cox, while daughter Coco called her the 'Birth Queen'.
3447 reads Mumbai
Courteney Cox aka 'special human' gets the sweetest birthday wishes from Jennifer Aniston & daughter Coco. Courteney Cox aka 'special human' gets the sweetest birthday wishes from Jennifer Aniston & daughter Coco.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Courteney Cox has clocked another year round the sun and those closest to her are celebrating the actress. BFF and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston showered some love on Courteney as she took to Instagram to wish her. It was indeed a special wish as Jennifer went back to the archives and pulled out a rare video of Courteney and her twinning in strappy black gowns. 

In the video, Jennifer can be seen holding her BFF'S hand as a pregnant Courteney walks alongside her. Sharing the video, Aniston also penned a few heartfelt words as she wrote, "Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial Time flies when you're having fun!" 

That's not all, Jen also shared a selfie with the birthday girl and wrote, "Who loves ya baby." Meanwhile, her daughter Coco Arquette shared a photo of her as an infant with mum Courteney holding her. Wishing her mum, Coco captioned the throwback photo, "Birth queen." 

Check out Jennifer Aniston and Coco's birthday wish for Courteney Cox:

 

Just two days ago, Courteney's daughter Coco turned 17 and the actress also shared a major throwback photo wishing her little one. "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much," Courteney captioned the heartwarming photo. 

Here's wishing Courteney Cox a very happy birthday! 

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Friends stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston lovingly wish former's daughter Coco on 17th birthday

Credits :Instagram/JenniferAniston,

You may like these
PHOTOS: Friends stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston lovingly wish former's daughter Coco on 17th birthday
Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler or Ross: Who is your favourite Friends character? VOTE & COMMENT
Friends Reunion First Look: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & cast walk down memory lane; To drop on THIS date
Jennifer Aniston channels Chandler Bing's energy as she comments on Courteney Cox's cooking video
Courteney Cox shares a cuddly throwback photo with Jennifer Aniston & Coco to wish her bestie on 52nd birthday
The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston's messy hair and pout face selfies prove why she's our eternal girl crush