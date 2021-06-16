Courteney Cox aka 'special human' gets the sweetest birthday wishes from Jennifer Aniston & daughter Coco

BFF and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston showered some love on Courteney Cox, while daughter Coco called her the 'Birth Queen'.

Courteney Cox has clocked another year round the sun and those closest to her are celebrating the actress. BFF and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston showered some love on Courteney as she took to Instagram to wish her. It was indeed a special wish as Jennifer went back to the archives and pulled out a rare video of Courteney and her twinning in strappy black gowns.

In the video, Jennifer can be seen holding her BFF'S hand as a pregnant Courteney walks alongside her. Sharing the video, Aniston also penned a few heartfelt words as she wrote, "Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial Time flies when you're having fun!"

That's not all, Jen also shared a selfie with the birthday girl and wrote, "Who loves ya baby." Meanwhile, her daughter Coco Arquette shared a photo of her as an infant with mum Courteney holding her. Wishing her mum, Coco captioned the throwback photo, "Birth queen."

Check out Jennifer Aniston and Coco's birthday wish for Courteney Cox:

Just two days ago, Courteney's daughter Coco turned 17 and the actress also shared a major throwback photo wishing her little one. "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much," Courteney captioned the heartwarming photo.

Here's wishing Courteney Cox a very happy birthday!

