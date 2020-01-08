Courteney Cox and daughter Coco perform epic dance routine on TikTok; Watch

Courteney Cox teamed up with her daughter Coco to performed an epic dance routine on TikTok. Check out the video here.

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco are bonding over TikTok with some killer dance moves! The 55-year-old former Friends alumni teamed up with her daughter for a dance routine on TikTok and shared the video on her Instagram feed. The clip features the mother-daughter duo flaunting some perfectly rehearsed dance moves for the camera. Grooving along to the lyrics of Skinny Lil B Word, the two give a flawlessly coordinated performance as they shimmy and shake their hips together.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics,” she wrote in the caption alongside the video. Their performance earned praise from Cox’s Hollywood friends, including Allison Janey, who commented, “Yes please.” Commenting on their synchronised ending, David Spade wrote, “Solid ending.” “Whoa you’re good at this,” wrote Erin Foster. While her fans praised the actress for her moves, the video reminded her fans of the season 6 episode of Friends, in which her character Monica and brother Ross (David Schwimmer) perform a choreographed dance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. In the episode, the dance performance was referred to as “The Routine”.

“Do the routine,” various fans wrote in the comment section under Cox’s Instagram video. “You should’ve had her do the Monica and Ross dance,” another fan commented. “You’re too good. You need to flare your arms more and make faces. It’s important to embarrass your kids as much as possible!” a fan suggested. Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette. Following 13 years of marriage, the two called it quits in 2012. Cox is dating singer Johnny McDaid since 2014.

