Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are more than just FRIENDS reveals new report  

Friends: The Reunion has left its fans flooding social media with the excitement of seeing their six BFF's reunite for the first time since the show came to an end in 2004. The iconic sitcom has entertained generations of audiences and today, on 27 May, the reunion will be aired in India simultaneously with the US.

Ahead of the reunion, we stumbled upon some interesting information about Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry. If you're a die hard fan of the show, then you must know this. Turns out, Chandler and Monica who were friends on 'Friends', became lovers, got married and ultimately became parents are actually related in real life.

Yup! According to a report in CNN, an online genealogy website MyHeritage has researched and found out that Matthew and Courteney are distant cousins. , As per ancestry experts, the actors are 11th cousins. The website revealed to the portal that the duo share distant relatives named William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, who were married and lived in England around 500 years ago.

Ellen along with her two sons moved base from England to America in 1635. While her one son Roger is a direct ancestor of Courteney, the second son, William, is a direct ancestor of Matthew, they said. The ancestry experts established the lineage through Courteney Cox's mother and Matthew Perry's father John Perry.

"We went into this line very deeply, we checked every name. We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related. This is not such a surprise. It makes sense that when you go so many generations back, the chances of people being connected are higher," Roi Mandel, the head of research at MyHeritage, told CNN.

Monica and Chandler made fans swoon in their romance on the show and made the audience root for them. One of the most iconic moments on the show was when the gang finds out that they've been secretly dating with Phoebe saying, "My eyes, my eyes."

