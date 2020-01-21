Courteney Cox approves of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion as she LIKES all the viral pictures

Courteney Cox liked various pictures of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion on Instagram. Read on to know more.

Not just her fans, it seems like Jennifer Aniston’s friend Courteney Cox is also obsessed with Jen and Brad Pitt’s recent reunion at SAG Awards. At the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Brad and Jennifer finally treated their fans with the moment they had all been waiting for. The two ran into each other at the SAG Awards backstage and had an adorable reunion as they congratulated each other for winning the award. Needless to say, the photos went viral within seconds.

While the fans kept gushing about the much anticipated moment, her Friends co-star, Cox, liked every picture of reunion posted by Instagram account Comments By Celebs and the eagle-eyed social media users noticed that. Looks like the actress, who happens to be a very close friend of Jen’s, approves of the two former love birds’ friendly reunion. The two have been close friends ever since they started working on the popular sitcom, which is why her subtle support for her friend got the fans all excited.

Cox wasn’t the only Hollywood celebrity who mirrored the fans' reaction when it came to Jen and Brad’s interaction. However, the others weren’t as discreet. Stars like Rumer Willis, Jamie Lynn Spears and Jordin Sparks also expressed their excitement over the reunion on Instagram. It almost seemed like the entire awards season has been leading up to this – catching the former lovers in a single frame. Even though the night turned out to be extra special for various movie stars who were honoured at the stage for their remarkable performances in cinema, nothing seemed to be as big as Jen and Brad.

Their friendly interaction wasn’t the only thing that ended up hogging headlines. In addition to the photos, a video of Pitt’s reaction to his ex-wife SAG Awards acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series also went viral. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Aniston’s former flame stopped dead in his track to hear her speech.

