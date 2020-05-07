Courteney Cox binges Friends amid Coronavirus lockdown; You'll be surprised with her favourite episode pick

Courteney Cox is binge-watching Friends like many of us amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress revealed her favourite episode.

Just when we were feeling guilty about rewatching Friends for the umteenth during the lockdown, Courteney Cox revealed she is sailing on the same boat as us. She might not be watching it for the hundredth time, but she is revisiting the iconic show she starred on to revive memories of the show. The actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and made the revelation. Not only did she reveal she is binge-watching the show, but she also joked that the show is "really good."

As she runs through the episodes, Courteney revealed her favourite episode. "The Thanksgiving episodes are my favourite," she revealed. The show featured numerous Thanksgiving episodes. This includes the gang's first Thanksgiving, the one with Brad Pitt's cameo and the one where Monica and Chandler realised they are having a baby, via surrogacy. However, Courteney revealed her favourite episode was the one with the flashback.

"The Thanksgiving one where we all had the flashback [is my favourite]," she said. The flashback episode revisited every character's best Thanksgiving memories. This including the one where Fat Monica met Chandler and the lynchpin moment that resulted in Monica getting into shape.

Courteney confessed she loved playing the overweight version of Monica. She admitted it was one of her favourite memories from the show. "I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free. I could dance...like you [Ellen] and just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. Those are really good episodes," she revealed.

Watch Courteney talk about Friends with Ellen below:

Courteney catching up with Friends will add a new tint to the Friends reunion in the making. It has been confirmed that Courteney will reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for a special episode. However, the shoot was put on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Read more here: Friends Reunion officially put on hold; makers promise great surprises & behind the scenes footage

