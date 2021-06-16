Courteney Cox Birthday Special: When the actress channelled her inner Monica Geller & aced Friends trivia quiz

To commemorate Courteney Cox's 57cth birthday yesterday, we go down memory lane to a 2015 The Ellen Show appearance, when the actress' Friends knowledge was put to the test.

While Friends: The Reunion instilled a major dose of nostalgia for the millions and millions of fans of the iconic sitcom from across the globe, it was also a hearty walk down memory lane for the cherished OG6 cast - Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribianni, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

However, even before Friends Reunion, many of the cast members would happily relive the good ol' days in various interviews over the years including Courteney, who'd even been a part of Friends related fun skits. As yesterday, i.e. June 15, marked Cox's 57th birthday, we travel back to her 2015 appearance on The Ellen Show, where she played a game of Heads Up! (guess the words shown on the screen with someone giving out clues) ft. the Friends edition. Ellen DeGeneres brought out a staff member and Friends fan expert Corey to explain the clues to the Scream 5 star.

While confessing how she'd be bad at the Friends trivia game because she doesn't remember, Courteney soon channelled her inner Monica Geller enthusiasm and quickly started correctly guessing all the given Friends related people and phrases like her best friend Jennifer and Joey's iconic 'How you doin'?' pick up line. While she almost couldn't answer Ugly Naked Guy, who was Monica and Rachel's opposite building neighbour; thinking it was Ugly Tom but eventually guessed it right, Cox did forget Ross' hilarious "Pivot!" catchphrase. Nonetheless, you couldn't help but be mighty impressed by Courteney remembers most answers correctly.

Watch Courteney Cox showing off her Friends knowledge on The Ellen Show below:

Belated Happy Birthday, Courteney Cox!

