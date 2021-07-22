Courteney Cox celebrates BTS' Permission to Dance TOPPING Hot 100 co written by Ed Sheeran & BF Johnny McDaid

We just witnessed a mini Friends x BTS crossover and we can't keep calm! Courteney Cox, our beloved Monica Geller, celebrated the massive success of Permission to Dance, BTS' feel-good, peppy dance track as a birthday gift for ARMY, on Instagram recently. If you're wondering why, well, PTD has been co-written by Courteney's close friend Ed Sheeran, boyfriend and Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews.

Sharing a candid snap of Ed and Johnny, Cox also shared screenshots of Permission to Dance topping Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global Excl. United States. It's not just PTD though! Bad Habits, Sheeran's return single after a brief hiatus from music, which he co-wrote and co-produced with McDaid and Fred Gibson also got major love from the Friends star for topping UK's Official Singles Chart Top 40 while ranking No. 6 (peaked at No. 5) and No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global Excl. United States, respectively.

Check out Courteney Cox's congratulatory IG post for Permission to Dance and Bad Habit's charts success below:

Courteney's caption reads as, "Look at these two... They did it again! Congratulations @teddysphotos and my (red heart emoji) Johnny McDaid."

Ed commented on Cox's IG post, writing, "Love you xx." While Lily Collins hit a like on the post, Courteney's Friends co-star and close friend Lisa Kudrow commented, "Wow," which Reese Witherspoon wrote, "So good!"

We're all in for this crossover!

Meanwhile, given how RM is a huge Friends fan, BTS made a short but sweet cameo during Friends: The Reunion. To know more, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

