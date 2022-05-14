Courteney Cox confirms returning for Scream 6 movie, teases her role as Gale Weathers

In a recent interview, Courteney Cox praised the Scream 6 screenplay and teased a return to her role as Gale Weathers. Audiences returned to the spooky village of Woodsboro earlier this year, 25 years after Wes Craven's original Scream was released.

Neve Campbell and David Arquette reprised their roles as Sidney Prescott and Dewey Riley, respectively, with Cox also reprising her part as Weathers, the now-successful news anchor. Scream 2022 was a huge hit in cinemas, prompting immediate speculation of a sixth movie starring the remaining cast. It wasn't long before the highly anticipated Scream 6 gained an official release date and speculation about who might return started.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cox teased her comeback for the forthcoming Scream 6, praising the storyline. Given that the project is still in its early stages, Cox remarked that she isn't sure "where things are" at this point, before claiming that the screenplay is "really good." The actress was cautious to share too many specifics, joking that divulging too much will get her murdered. Cox said as per Screenrant, "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script -- it's a really good one, you actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything."

Meanwhile, following the sad events of 2022's Scream, in which Arquette's legacy character died heroically, it's safe to conclude that no one is safe, and no one knows who will be next. Now, the question remains whether or not Neve Campbell's Sidney will also be returning to the franchise when Scream 6 hits theatres in March 2023.

ALSO READ:Courteney Cox admits feeling 'hurt' for being the only Friends cast member to not get an Emmy nomination