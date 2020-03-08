Courteney Cox & daughter Coco Arquette cover Demi Lovato’s song Anyone; Watch Video

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette cover Demi Lovato’s comeback song titled Anyone and we see music artists in the making.

Courteney Cox is one of the most active celebs on social media. The FRIENDS star known for playing Monica Geller in the sitcom has been keeping the fans hooked to Instagram as she has the most entertaining posts to share on her social media handle. The actress often shares glimpses of her daughter Coco Arquette. Most of her posts have a FRIENDS reference and fans love absolutely love it! The 55 years old mommy loves spending time with her daughter Coco who is now 15 years old.

Recently, Courteney Cox shared a super adorable video wherein she and daughter Coco Arquette are covering Demi Lovato’s comeback song Anyone and the mother-daughter duo looks incredible together. Courteney Cox is on the piano while Coco is singing her heart out in the video. What stole the attention is her caption that reveals how Coco traded her one song for letting her go to a party. "When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it", Courteney added.

The FRIENDS alum wore a black sweater and glasses as she played the piano while Coco showed off her vocal range. The song titled Anyone is a special one as Demi Lovato marked her comeback performing on the same at the Grammy Awards this year. The songstress wrote the soulful track days before her drug overdose in 2018 that nearly claimed her life. Returning to the stage after almost 2 years, she set the fans welled up with emotions as she took the stage and sang beautifully.

