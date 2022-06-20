Courteney Cox drops photos from her London date night with Johnny McDaid after celebrating her 58th birthday

Courteney Cox recently celebrated her 58th birthday and the Friends star celebrated the same with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid in London. Taking to her Instagram account, Cox shared a series of loved-up photos with McDaid from their date night in London. The sweet snaps received a lot of love from the actress' close friends commented with heart emojis.

The couple was spotted heading for birthday dinner at a restaurant in London. Johnny and Courteney were spotted holding hands as they headed out for their date night. For their dinner outing, Courteney sported a green pantsuit paired with a black blouse while the Snow Patrol musician wore a black jacket over a grey sweater with black jeans.

As for the photos shared by Cox on Instagram, the actress shared the romantic snaps and in the captions wrote, "Date night in London" with a heart emoji. Courteney and Johnny have been going strong since years and recently while appearing on an interview with Howard Stern, the actress revealed how the duo met.

Check out Courteney Cox's post here:

She said, "I remember seeing Johnny and going, ‘Oh, wow. He’s really intense. He’s got the eyes, and he’s playing the piano. Sacha [Baron Cohen] walks up [to Snow Patrol musicians McDaid and Gary Lightbody] and says, 'Hey! Courteney wants to f**k one of you from Snow Patrol. And it’s not you, Gary." The actress revealed how it was Sacha Baron Cohen who played the matchmaker between the two.

Courteney recently also celebrated her daughter Coco's 18th birthday. Cox shares her daughter with her ex-husband David Arquette.

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox Birthday: Friends casting, relationships and more interesting facts about the actress