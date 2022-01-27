Courteney Cox gives a RARE update on her relationship with Johnny McDaid; Reveals marriage plans

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been in a relationship for the past 8 years and in a recent interview with People, the actress opened up about the same as she revealed details about their bond and what she has learned from her romance with him. The Snow Patrol singer and the Friends star have remained fairly private about their relationship but in her recent interview, Courteney offered a rare insight into the same and also addressed marriage plans.

The Friends star particularly got vocal about her relationship with McDaid during the pandemic after the couple remained separated for months together due to the lockdown. Opening about coping with the distance, Cox told People that she's learned love is precious and maintained that as she's gotten older, she's realised that more.

Gushing about McDaid and what she loves most about him, Courteney said, "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

When asked about her marriage plans and whether McDaid and her will be taking the big step soon, the Friends star quipped, "I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."

Courteney and Johnny were introduced to each other by their mutual friend Ed Sheeran. Previously, Cox was married to David Arquette for six years from 1999 to 2013 and also shares a daughter, Coco Cox Arquette with him.

