Courteney Cox goes into Monica Geller mode to wish Matthew Perry on his 52nd birthday

Matthew Perry celebrates his birthday on August 19 and as the actor turned 52, his Friends co-star, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a sweet message for him. Sharing a throwback photo of the duo, Courteney also wrote a birthday note that had a Friends connection. In her Instagram stories, Courteney wished Perry calling him one of the funniest people she knows but in her character Monica Geller's style.

Sharing a sweet throwback photo of the duo, Cox wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the funniest people "I KNOW"' followed by a heart emoji. We could almost imagine her character Monica, saying this message out loud while shouting "I Know" which has been her famous catchphrase on the show.

Fans of the popular sitcom were certainly excited to see this message from Courteney given how it reflects their offscreen bond. As for the screen, the show saw their beloved characters Monica Geller and Chandler Bing end up together and even become parents by the finale episode of the series.

In another Instagram post from too, Courteney shared a photo that had a major Friends connection. The actress has been currently shooting for her upcoming show Shining Vale and after recently driving people on a tour of the Friends studio during the shoot, Cox in her new post was seen posing on the iconic couch by the fountain, as seen in the title song of Friends. Sharing the same, Cox simply wrote, "When worlds collide." The photo showed Courteney reading the script of her upcoming show while chilling on the Friends couch.

