Courteney Cox greets Friends fans at iconic Central Perk sets; Shares sweet video on Instagram

Friends alum Courteney Cox recently surprised her fans! While taking some time out of her busy schedule, the actress took some time out to spend at the famous Central Perk set on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles, where the iconic show Friends was filmed. While the actress did previously return to the set for the reunion episode that aired a few months ago, this visit of Courteney’s was slightly different.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared some behind-the-scenes footage of herself working at the Warner Bros. gift shop, where she interacted with fans who purchased Friends souvenirs. You can see her post here.

In the short clip, Courteney posted on IG, she posed for pictures with fans, stood behind the gift shop counter, and took drink orders for guests! "Do you want me to put it in the same bag or a different bag?" And you get a picture," the A-lister asked one person buying merch.

"Here you go. The Rachel and The Monica," she told a few fans who ordered drinks at the iconic Central Perk. At the end of the clip, the star could be seen rejoicing, saying: "Woo my shift is over!" She captioned her Instagram video, "When I'm not acting… #inbetweenthescenes."

If you missed it, back in June, Friends: The Reunion delighted us and helped us reminisce reality for a bit as the six friends reunited. The show was highly anticipated and brought back nostalgia across the globe as fans wept and celebrated the reunion of the 6 friends--Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

