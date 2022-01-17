Courteney Cox hilariously joins viral TikTok trend to mark Gale Weathers' return in Scream; WATCH

Courteney Cox has recently taken part in a viral TikTok trend comprising her Scream character Gale Weathers. Taking to Instagram, Cox posted the video along with the caption, It's scary how late I am to this trend." In the trend, Cox can be seen cleaning her mirror as it reveals her true reflection!

Fans took to the comments section to laud Cox for the hilarious video. "Great effort!" one fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Always loved you in Scream." The Scream movies' official Instagram account also took to the comments section to pen, "Not as scary as those bangs." In the video, Cox can be seen cleaning the mirror, so many fans also brought out similarities of the video with her famous character Monica Geller from the popular television show Friends. "Monica at work," a fan wrote. "Not just clean, Monica clean yesss," another fan penned.

You can check Courteney Cox's video to mark Scream's release HERE.

After wrapping up the new Scream movie's production, Cox had previously lauded the original Scream director Wes Craven and wrote, "Scream just wrapped. This all started 25 years ago directed by the beloved Wes Craven. Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn't sure what to expect. What I found was an incredible new cast and two uber-talented directors. I'm sure Wes will be so proud. Thank you [writer] @kevwilliamson for creating this legacy."

