Courteney Cox joins boyfriend Johnny McDaid in London for his band Snow Patrol's performance; SEE PICS

Courteney Cox had fans saying 'London Baby' as she headed to the UK with boyfriend Johnny McDaid to join him for Snow Patrol's London gig. The Friends star took to Instagram to share sweet selfies with her beau and also dropped a few videos from his band's first acoustic performance at The London Palladium. After spending several months separately due to the pandemic as McDaid and Cox were stuck in different countries, it seems the duo are now traveling together to avoid such a situation.

Courteney took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared two sweet selfies with McDaid. In one of the pictures, she was also seen holding onto a Snow Patrol ticket from the London show. In another photo, the duo was seen lying on the bed as they clicked selfie. Sharing the same, Cox wrote, "1st night in London with my @jmd_snowpatrol."

Check out Courteney's post here:

Courteney is known to share snaps with McDaid every now and then and also makes sure to give him a shoutout in her posts. Not long ago, she had shared a video of herself playing the piano whereas Natasha Bedingfield was seen belting out her song Unwritten which Cox dedicated to her boyfriend on social media. In the post, Courteney mentioned about a BTS message for McDaid which she was seen delivering in the video as she said, "That's what we've been doing. I love you" while blowing a kiss towards the camera.

Courteney and Johnny have been dating since 2013. While the couple had gotten engaged in 2014, they later broke it off but have still been together post it.

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox celebrates BTS' Permission to Dance TOPPING Hot 100 co written by Ed Sheeran & BF Johnny McDaid