Courteney Cox leaves Jennifer Aniston in splits as she agrees with fans that she resembles Caitlyn Jenner

It all started with fans pointing out the resemblance between Courteney and Caitlyn Jenner. And while she may have not agreed at first, she admitted in her latest post.

Trust Friends alum Courteney Cox to entertain you with her posts online, and you will rarely be disappointed. Courteney who has a massive following of 6.4 millions followers did exactly that on Sunday when she shared a photo of herself along with comedian David Spade and former Bachelor star Nick Viall. It all started with fans pointing out the resemblance between Courteney and Caitlyn Jenner. And while the Friends star may have not agreed at first, she admitted in her latest post that she can see the resemblance.

Taking to Instagram, Courteney shared a selfie with Spade and Viall. In the same post, her second photo was a compilation of comments by fans who pointed out that the actress looked like Caitlyn Jenner. The caption read, "@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising..." One of the many comments on Courteney's Insta post read, "Is that Katlyn Jenner (sic)." Another one said, "Bruh I thought that was Caitlin Jenner (sic)."

The third photo in the same post was a side-by-side comparison of Courteney and Caitlyn despite their 15-year age gap. She captioned it 'Alright.. I can see it.' The hilarious photo left Jennifer Aniston in splits as she commented, "You're hilarious. Oh my GOD I love you ." Another comment from Jen was full of laughing-crying emojis.

Check out the post below:

Do you think Courteney and Caitlyn Jenner look similar? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More