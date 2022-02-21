Courteney Cox looks back on 'really emotional' Friends Reunion: I love these people

Courteney Cox is busy promoting her new show Shining Vale which will see the actress taking on a different role compared to her prior ones. Cox who became famous for portraying the role of Monica on Friends in a recent interview with LA Times also looked back on reuniting with the show's gang recently and spoke about the "emotional" experience.

The actress received global fandom on Friends as she essayed the role of Monica Geller alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Opening up about the experience of reuniting with them last year for the reunion special titled Friends: The Reunion, Cox maintained that it was "really emotional."

Speaking about the same, she further added, "It’s like when you have a kid and you wish that you had spent more time and not [tried] to rush the baby years. We went through so many things together — everything from parents dying to marriages, divorces. It was such a period where so many changes took place. The reunion was really emotional. I love these people. There’s such history", via Los Angeles Times.

Although that's not the only reunion that Cox has had in recent times. She also starred in one of Hollywood's biggest releases this year, Scream reboot which saw her reprising her role from the OG film alongside the same castmates including ex-husband David Arquette and Neve Campbell. While Cox maintained that she was surprised that reboot was in the works, she admitted that she was more than happy to return to the franchise given that she loved working on the franchise in the past.

