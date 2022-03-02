Courteney Cox opens up about a paranormal experience at her 'haunted' house: I didn’t believe at first

Courteney Cox has stated that she sold her home after discovering it was haunted. The 57-year-old actress told Jimmy Kimmel Live about the problematic ghost who lived in her old town home while promoting her forthcoming horror comedy series Shining Vale.

However, when Kimmel asked whether she believed in ghosts. Cox said as per ET Canada, “I didn’t believe at first. But I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in L.A., obviously, and it was Gypsy Rose Lee’s house and Carole King." Cox further said, "So Carole King came over to my house and she said that there had been a divorce, that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was, like, yeah, whatever. But other people who would stay there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed."

Despite these statements, Cox dismissed the likelihood of a ghost in her home. Courteney said she even had a séance with Carole but didn't pay attention since she was so taken with the singer. Cox added, “I was at the house one day not being a believer. The doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy, or something, and I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you.’ And I was like, ‘Let’s sell.'” Interestingly, she agreed when Kimmel questioned whether she truly sold the home because of the delivery man.

Meanwhile, Shining Vale will debut on Starz on Sunday. Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, and Judith Light all appear in the series. Shining Vale was created by 51-year-old Irish comedian Sharon Horgan and 56-year-old former Friends writer Jeff Astrof.