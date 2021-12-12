Courteney Cox pays an emotional tribute to her mother with a beautiful throwback snap

Courteney Cox is remembering her mother and, on the one-year anniversary of her mother's passing, Courteney Cox paid homage to her late mother, with a lovely throwback picture. She captioned it, “Missing my sweet moma 12-9-2020”

Checkout her post here:

The photo shows the star's mother with a pleasant look and flowing locks, smiling at the camera. However, Courteney received notes of love and support from friends such as Laura Dern, Jen Meyer, Leslie Mann, and others. However, the actress’ mother died on December 9 in 2020. The two were close with Cox often sharing family photos on social media. Courteney gathered her daughter, Coco, and her mother for a Mother's Day photoshoot in May.

She captioned the picture at the time, "Here we are, my mom, Coco and me wrapped together in our generational trifecta. I am so grateful to be my daughter's mother, and my mother's daughter." Courteney's treasure trove of family images showed through on another holiday, as she grinned broadly while embracing her mother.

Meanwhile, Courteney has been dating Snow Patrol vocalist Johnny McDaid since 2014. "He's not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we're just together,' she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year. 'We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before." She previously married David Arquette, whom she met on the set of the original Scream film in 1996, and is preparing to release Scream 5 on January 14th.

ALSO READ:Courteney Cox says her apartment from Friends is 'off limits' for Scream co star Melissa Barrera; Here's why