Courteney Cox pays touching tribute to FRIENDS co-star Matthew Perry says ‘I miss you every day’

Two weeks following the sudden and shocking death of the late actor Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to express her grief and gratitude for the moments shared with her beloved friend and colleague. The actress, known for her role as Monica Geller in the iconic sitcom Friends, reminisced about their on-screen chemistry and shared a clip from one of her favorite scenes.

Fond memories of Friends and shared moments

Courteney Cox's Instagram post featured a clip from the Season 4 finale of Friends, capturing the chemistry between Monica and Chandler. In her tribute, Cox revealed that the on-screen couple's love story began unexpectedly due to the audience's reaction during a one-night fling in London. She emphasized Perry's humor and kindness, recalling how he often added funny lines before scenes. She wrote, " I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

ALSO READ: Matt LeBlanc breaks silence over Matthew Perry's death; Friends actor pays heartfelt tribute to co-star

Matthew Perry's legacy and personal struggles

Matthew Perry's untimely death on October 28, at the age of 54, was a result of an apparent drowning at his home. Cox's tribute highlighted the deep friendship forged on the set of Friends from 1994 to 2004. Perry's struggles with addiction, revealed in his 2022 memoir, painted a complex picture of the actor's challenges, even during the pinnacle of his career on the iconic show.

Courteney Cox's tribute adds another layer to the collective grief felt by the "Friends" cast and fans worldwide. The impact of Monica and Chandler's love story on and off-screen is evident as Cox remembers Perry's humor, kindness, and the unforgettable moments they shared.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry made FRIENDS writers change Chandler Bing cheating on Monica plotline