Courteney Cox pens birthday tribute for her 'courageous' daughter Coco; Read her sweet note

Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Monday to wish her only child, Coco Arquette, a happy 18th birthday. The 57-year-old Friends actress has a daughter with her first husband, David Arquette, whom she married from 1999 until 2013. She celebrated her daughter's birthday with a series of nostalgic photos and a sweet message.

"Happy 18th birthday coco! I’m so proud to be your mom," Cox began in the caption of her Instagram post. She further penned, "You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x." Leslie Mann added love emoticons to the slideshow, while Kate Hudson exclaimed, "Happy Birthday Coco!" However, Coco was born in June 2004 to Cox and her then-husband, David Arquette. The former couple struggled to have a child, with the Cougar Town star having repeated miscarriages.

Check out her post here:

“It was really weird because everyone in my family has kids,” she told NBC News in May 2004, as per Page Six. “I remember one time I just had a miscarriage and Rachel [Jennifer Aniston’s character] was giving birth. It was, like, that same time,” she explained. “Oh, my God, it was terrible having to be funny.” Meanwhile, for those unversed, The Shining Vale actress and Arquette, 50, divorced and started co-parenting Coco nine years after she was born.

While Arquette has yet to celebrate Coco's birthday on Instagram, he did congratulate the youngster on her college admission in December 2021. Now, Courteney is currently dating Johnny McDaid, who she's been with since 2013. The duo announced their engagement in June 2014.

