Courteney Cox pens heartfelt birthday note for BFF Jennifer Aniston; Matthew Perry wishes Friends co star too

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 51st birthday. The actress's "Friends" Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry took to Instagram and showered her with love.

It was our "Friend" Jennifer Aniston's birthday on February 11. The Friends alum turned 51 and it goes without saying, the internet showered her with birthday wishes. The most heartwarming wish coming from her Friends co-star Courteney Cox. The actress, who played Monica Geller on the show, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo along with a heartwarming birthday wish for her BFF. The photo sees Courteney and Jen twinning - sporting the same eyewear and hairdo - appearing almost like twins in the picture.

Sharing the photo, Courteney wrote, "No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!" The post left Jennifer in splits as she posted a series of laughing emojis followed by couple of hearts and blowing kisses emojis.

Instagram debutant Matthew Perry took to the social media platform to wish his "Friend." The actor shared a never-before-seen photo with the actress and wrote, "Happy birthday, Jenny!!!" The photo looks like it was taken when the cast was filming for Friends. Courteney took to the comments section and confessed she loves the photo. "I love this photo!!!! Love you two!" she commented.

Check out Courteney and Matthew's wishes for Jennifer:

Apart from her Friends co-stars, Jen's The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon also poured her heart out while wishing the actress. Reese, who also played Jen's on-screen sister in Friends, shared a picture with Jen and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jen! I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!!"

Jen has begun the year on a good note. The actress, on the work front, wrapped up the first season of The Morning Show last year and bagged an award for her role at SAG Awards 2020. On the personal front, she was in the news for her reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Photos of their run-in spread like wildfire on social media and fans begged the duo to reunite. The actress is set to return for the second season of The Morning Show and is open to Brad featuring on it.

