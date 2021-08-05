Courteney Cox performs Adele’s Chasing Pavements with daughter Coco Arquette: WATCH

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette have another song cover to share with their fans! The Friends alum, 57, and daughter Coco, 17 took up Adele’s Chasing Pavements to jam on. While Coco beautifully sang some parts of the song, Cox, like a supportive mother, took to accompanying her with a piano. Captioning the post, “I love my Coconut’s voice [guitar emoji],” Cox sure seemed like a doting mother to her teenage daughter.

Coco’s rendition of the song has been well appreciated by fans and celebrities alike. While some fans were mesmerized by the teen’s voice, others simply filled the comment section of the post with heart emoticons and supportive messages. Celebrities, including ‘Love Island’ host Arielle Vandenberg and Irish recording artist Ryan McMullan also showered the mother-daughter duo with their support. “I’ll never get over how good she is! She’s my favourite singer,” Vandenberg wrote.

Check out Courteney Cox’s post:

Cox and Coco have been covering quite a lot of songs together from the time the latter joined Instagram. Mostly posting the covers from her mother’s account, the teen has taken up hit tracks including the Friends theme song, Ed Sheeran songs, and Taylor Swift’s Cardigan on Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers,” Courteney wrote on an Instagram post with Coco singing alongside her.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox had opened up about Coco’s talent and how proud she is of her daughter’s singing abilities. “She gets mad at me because she thinks I’m using her for posts and she’s not wrong,” Courteney joked, adding that, according to her, Coco has a ‘beautiful voice.’

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox shares a sweet birthday tribute for Friends co star Matt LeBlanc: Gem of a human being