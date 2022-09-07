Courteney Cox reacts to Kanye West's criticism of Friends being not 'funny'
Courteney Cox shared a hilarious video where she reacted to Kanye West's recent comment about Friends.
Kanye West recently returned to Instagram and ended up sharing a barrage of posts where the actor mocked his ex Kim Kardashian as well as her mom, Kris Jenner. In one of his posts, the rapper also claimed that he thought Friends wasn't a funny sitcom and this opinion of the actor has now received a reaction from one of the sitcom's lead stars.
West also shared a snap of a text claiming to be from West but revealed that it was fabricated, while also adding that he, 'actually didn’t write the tweet that said "Friends wasn’t funny either" and added that but I wish I had. As a reaction to the same, Courteney shared a hilarious video on Instagram where she was seen reading the rapper's post. After reading the Friends criticism, Cox's video which was set to Kanye and T-Pain's song Heartless, showed the actress turning off the song as a reaction.
Check out Courteney Cox’s post HERE
In the caption, Courteney wrote, "I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny" along with a frown-faced emoji. The Friends star made a typo with Kanye's name in the caption which was pointed out by several fans in the comments. Courteney's post was also liked by her co-star from the sitcom Lisa Kudrow. Several fans also reacted to Cox's video and an Instagram user wrote, "Kanye wishes he was nearly as iconic as you are."
Kanye recently shared a series of posts where he called out several people including Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi and more.
ALSO READ: W Series: Jennifer Aniston to Matthew Perry, find out which Friends actor is the most popular