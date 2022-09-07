Courteney Cox reacts to Kanye West's criticism of Friends being not 'funny'

Kanye West recently returned to Instagram and ended up sharing a barrage of posts where the actor mocked his ex Kim Kardashian as well as her mom, Kris Jenner. In one of his posts, the rapper also claimed that he thought Friends wasn't a funny sitcom and this opinion of the actor has now received a reaction from one of the sitcom's lead stars.

West also shared a snap of a text claiming to be from West but revealed that it was fabricated, while also adding that he, 'actually didn’t write the tweet that said "Friends wasn’t funny either" and added that but I wish I had. As a reaction to the same, Courteney shared a hilarious video on Instagram where she was seen reading the rapper's post. After reading the Friends criticism, Cox's video which was set to Kanye and T-Pain's song Heartless, showed the actress turning off the song as a reaction.