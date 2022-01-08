Courteney Cox RECALLS getting 'emotional' shooting for new Scream movie: I got really teary eyed

Looks like Courteney Cox is adding something new to the Scream series. The actress discussed her next film, a remake of the original Scream, which was released in 1996, calling it a "brand-new relaunch," during an interview with Parade. The Friends alum wants to make it clear that this film is not a "fifth to something" and will stand on its own.

"We’re not making the fifth of something," Courteney said to Parade as per Daily Mail. "This is an absolute, brand-new relaunch of the franchise." Despite the fact that Courtney has been in all four previous Scream films, this new chapter will have a fresh cast with only a handful of the former cast members. Neve Campbell, who portrayed Sidney Prescott, and David Arquette, who played Dewey Riley, are among the veterans returning for the fifth film. Scream features two new directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, in addition to new performers. Wes Craven, who directed the original Scream and its three sequels, died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 76.

However, Courteney further said, "It was such an emotional thing to come back,' the Scream star said. 'I had the same feeling when I walked on the set of Friends. I got really teary-eyed then too." The fourth instalment was produced in 2011, therefore the original cast members haven't worked together in almost a decade. Despite their time away, Courtney believes that the new and old members work well together.

The fifth installment of Scream is set to be released on January 14.

