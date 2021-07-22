Courteney Cox on receiving a Friends Emmy nod with reunion special: Not exactly the Emmy I was looking for

After Friends: The Reunion premiered in May, fans of the show were ecstatic to see their favourite cast members of the show come together again to reminisce their sitcom days. The special episode managed to get a massive response globally and it was recently announced that it has been nominated for four Emmy awards. The Emmy nomination happens to be the first one for Courteney Cox for Friends and in a recent interview, she spoke about what it means to her.

Courteney in a recent interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Courteney revealed how thrilled she is about the reunion episode being recognised at the Emmys. Cox said, "Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognized because I think it's terrific. Ben Winston did a great job and all of his crew."

As for her own Emmy nod for Friends, Cox simply stated, "That's not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I'm being honest with you."

During the 10 season run of Friends, Cox was the only lead cast member to not have received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of the character of Monica Geller on the show. Previously, while talking to Howard Stern, Cox had mentioned that it "hurt" to be the only one without an Emmy nod. "I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt", she said.

Although when it comes to the reunion special Emmy, Cox believes it belongs to Ben Winston. Talking about the same, she told EW, "I'm so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much. And I'm so thrilled, but that Emmy [nomination] really belongs to Ben Winston… So yes, I'm so happy. But when I was on Howard Stern, I wasn't talking about that."

