Courteney Cox recreates MOST ICONIC Thanksgiving scene from Friends; Shows how she put a turkey on her head

Courteney Cox recently recreated one of her most iconic Thanksgiving scenes from Friends and disclosed how she managed to put a raw turkey on her head during a Friends episode.

This Thanksgiving, Courteney Cox recreated one of her most iconic Friends moments where here character Monica puts a raw turkey on her head and dances for Chandler (Matthew Perry) to cheer him up. Many wondered how Courteney actually safely put a whole raw turkey on her head when it’s probably not the most sanitary of moves! First, it appears as if Courteney covered her entire face with both plastic wrap and some towels to protect her eyes, mouth, and nose from germs and raw meat.

She had some helpers including someone who helped shove the turkey over her head, as well as someone filming offering some advice in the background. Courteney also added a disclaimer for those who may not want to see this act, tagging, “Vegan Discretion Advised,” at the beginning of the video. “The (gross) truth!” the actress captioned the video.

You can see photos of Courteney Cox‘s process below:

In case you missed it, in late November, Courteney Cox left fans in splits with her Thanksgiving 2020 video. The actress recreated the iconic Thanksgiving moment from the show wherein Monica dances with a turkey on her head. In the video Courteney shared, the Friends star jokingly warns fans that she would "snap" if she comes across yet another meme with her turkey of the head dance. Just as she reaches the end of her warning, she surprises fans by recreating the moment herself. She shared the video with the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving xoxo #friends"

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston marks Thanksgiving 2020 with her dog; Courteney Cox recreates Monica's turkey on head dance

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×