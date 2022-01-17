Courteney Cox reveals THIS character's death was scrapped from the OG Scream movie

Amid the release of the latest film in the Scream franchise, actress Courteney Cox who returns as Gale Weathers from the franchise, opened up in a recent interview with Pedestrian TV, about a character death that was initially planned for the first film in the franchise. Courteney revealed how one of the major characters was to be killed off but wasn't due to fan attention received by it.

While speaking to Pedestrian TV as per The Daily Mail, Courteney revealed how the makers had initially planned to get rid off David Arquette's character of Dewey. While speaking about the same, she said, "There was a time, I think it was in the first Scream, where David’s character Dewey was gonna be killed off. Then they saw how he came across and people loved him so they scrapped it."

Courteney and David met on the set of the 1996 film and eventually tied the knot. The duo separated later after 14 years of marriage. The duo also shares a daughter together, Coco whom they welcomed in 2004. Arquette also in a recent interview revealed that it was late director Wes Craven who had a 'real impact' on his relationship with Courteney.

David in an interview with People revealed that it was in fact Scream director Craven who advised him on his romance with Cox, he said, "[He was] like, 'David, you know she likes you and you should really get your stuff together.' He gave me a real man-to-man talk and that had an impact on the course of my life."

