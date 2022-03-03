Courteney Cox REVEALS how her celebrity friends plotted to set her up with Johnny McDaid

It's a real life rom-com! In a recent sit-down with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Courteney Cox opened up about the elaborate conspiracy her friends planned to set up the Scream actress with her long time partner Johnny McDaid who is known for being a part of the rock band Snow Patrol. The couple started dating in 2013 and since has been in love with each other with no signs of stopping.

During the chat, Cox revealed that she first met McDaid through music sensation Ed Sheeran when he had asked Cox, "can I have some friends over this week?" The Friends star then continued that at the next Sunday hangout, Sheeran showed up with "Johnny, Gary Lightbody, both of them from Snow Patrol, Taylor Swift… some great musicians," she also added, "I had a fun group anyway: Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher, Jennifer [Aniston] was there, it was just one of these fun weekends," via ET Canada.

However, Cox missed the chance to make her move and could not get McDaid's number even though the others did. She went on and admitted, "This is worse than not getting nominated [for an Emmy for ‘Friends’]… and I remember seeing Johnny and going, ‘Oh wow, he’s really intense, he’s got those eyes and he was playing the piano and I thought, ‘he’s really, really handsome.'"

Cox then disclosed how finally the pair had gone on their first date. On the premiere of a film which she directed in 2013, Cox heard Isla Fisher probe a mutual friend to make her move on Johnny when Cox interrupted as she added, "And I went, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, Isla what are you doing? If anybody’s gonna try to flirt with Johnny – what’s wrong with me?" which led to Fisher letting her husband in on the plan and asked Sacha Cohen to tell the musician that Cox was interested in him.

According to Cox, Cohen then marched up to his British friends and declared, "Hey, Courteney wants to f**k one of you from Snow Patrol and it’s not you, Gary." Somehow Harry Styles also got his share of the fun and urged McDaid to call Cox. A week later the duo was on their first date together and the rest is history.

