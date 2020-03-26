Courteney Cox REVEALS she is binge watching Friends; fails Monica Geller trivia test to Jimmy Kimmel's cousin

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Courteney Cox revealed that she has started binge-watching Friends, during her quarantine period, because she doesn't remember being on the iconic sitcom. Watch Courteney's interview below.

Given how the world is currently in a lockdown period amidst the coronavirus scare, talk show hosts are finding innovative ways of providing entertainment to millions. Using the video conference format from the confines of their houses, the talk show hosts now converse with Hollywood stars and musicians. Recently, Jimmy Kimmel had an interesting conversation with Courteney Cox on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, over a video conference, as the topic of discussion eventually boiled down to Friends. Courteney first gave an update on how she is handling herself during the self-isolation period and that's she's stocked up on enough tissue paper.

Cox had a confession to make regarding Friends, as she coyly shared, "I don't even remember being on the show. I have such bad memory. I remember loving everybody there and having fun. I remember certain times in my life where I was there, but I don’t remember episodes. I would never pass... I fail every test!" Moreover, the 55-year-old actress confessed that because of fans' immense adoration for the iconic sitcom, she has started binge-watching Friends, during her quarantine period, and is currently on Season 1. Courteney then proceeded to have a Monica Geller trivia test with Jimmy's cousin Anthony and failed spectacularly.

Check out Courteney Cox's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below:

We adore Courteney Cox and how!

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion put on hold due to Coronavirus scare; original shoot date pushed from March 23, 24

Meanwhile, Courteney also spoke about how the Friends cast were supposed to shoot for the reunion special this week. Cox also disclosed that a meeting was held with the producer in Los Angeles prior to the scheduled shoot and that five of the cast members were present for it. David Schwimmer, who resides in New York, could not make it.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More