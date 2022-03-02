Courteney Cox reveals that she is cleaner than her iconic Friends character Monica Geller

Courteney Cox of Friends believes she is a greater neat freak than Monica. From its inception in 1994 until its last season in 2004, the actress portrayed the adored character Monica Geller on the sitcom.

The successful comedy, developed by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, followed six friends as they navigated love and life in New York City, emphasizing the significance of chosen family. Though many aspects of the show have aged well, Friends was critically appreciated at the time and received an astonishing 62 Emmy nominations. However, Monica (Courteney Cox) was known for being highly competitive and meticulously neat, and admirers chastised her for these traits, with even Cox expressing concern about how others saw her. Monica's many neurotic tendencies, on the other hand, eventually proved to be the characteristics that made her so lovable to many.

However, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cox stated to the presenter that she considers herself to be a cleaner freak than Monica. When questioned whether the same character characteristic was coincidence, Cox said Monica's depiction was heavily influenced by her own orderly and neat disposition. Cox said as per Screenrant, "Well, I think that I, you know, wasn't typecast, but maybe a little bit. I think that I added to the cleanliness of Monica, she was very competitive, but I think that I was actually a little more clean than she was."

Meanwhile, every fan of Friends has a favourite among the immensely talented and diverse core ensemble. Monica's excessive cleanliness and competitive drive, as well as her remarkable dancing and passionate connection with Chandler, placed her at the top of many people's lists. While people certainly loved these aspects for their sheer entertainment value, it's also heartening to learn that Cox's role was in many ways an extension of herself and profoundly affected the series, making Friends even more approachable and loveable.

