Courteney Cox reveals she 'doesn't remember' filming so many episodes of Friends; Here's why

Can you imagine your own Monica not remembering anything about herself? Isn't this something you'd have a hard time accepting because we're going through a similar thing right now? Courteney Cox, who played Monica in the iconic sitcom "Friends," appeared on "Sunday Today" on March 6 and admitted to presenter Willie Geist that her memories of working on the show are vague.

However, she further said that she doesn’t even “remember being there” and added to the horrors of her delighted fans that she is unsure about a lot of episodes that they might have filmed for the show. Interestingly, she laughed about it and added, as per ET Canada, “sometimes I just go by watching an episode that I seem to not remember at all. The whole idea amuses me”. When asked why Cox reasoned that it was because she doesn't have the best memory.

Interestingly, during the interview, Cox also shared information about a former recollection in which director James "Jim" Burrows brought the whole Friends ensemble on a vacation to Las Vegas just before the sitcom premiered in 1994.

While it's understandable that an event as remarkable as that one stayed with Cox, it's also understandable that some other memories have faded. Given Friends' enormous popularity, creating the show must have been a stressful process for the actors and staff. Nonetheless, it wouldn’t matter to the infinite fans that the actress has worldwide even if is unable to recall some of the best moments as Monica. We, as her loyal fans, will always believe Monica saying “I know right!” and nothing can come in between this truth embedded in stone!

