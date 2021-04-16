Courteney Cox reveals she has THIS in common with her Friends character Monica Geller; See VIDEO

Courteney Cox took to her Instagram handle to post a video showing how her personality is close to her Friends character Monica Geller. Take a look.

When we speak of popular American sitcoms, Friends always tops the list. The show appealed to the masses as soon as it aired and quickly became a talking point due to its humourous theme. The show’s cast was also a cause of its likeability. The show featured Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in the pivotal roles and over the years, the stars have been known for their part in the classic sitcom.

Now, Courteney Cox took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her reminiscing on her Friends days in an interesting manner. The star starts off the video by saying, “Tell me you’re Monica, without telling me you’re Monica.” The video was part of a social media challenge in which people post clips of them relating to Friends character Monica Geller, which was played by Courteney. In the video, the star can be seen showing how tidy she keeps her Kitchen with every cutlery kept in its place. In the show, Monica was known for being Obsessive-compulsive and being particular about where she kept things.

Courteney’s fans were surprised by her video and took to the comments section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “You’re telling me it looks like this ALL the time?!?” It was fascinating to see how the actress relates to her character’s personality. This isn’t the first time the star has shared her love for the sitcom. Back in February, Courtney had also shared a video of her playing Friends theme song on the piano.

