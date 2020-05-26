Courteney Cox’s 15 year old daughter gives her a makeover amidst quarantine; Watch Video

Courteney Cox gets her eye makeup done by her 15-year-old daughter Coco and its amazing.

As social-distancing has become the new normal, saloons are a complete no-no during the Coronavirus outbreak. With the lockdown restrictions in place, people have become their own stylists. For some, their kids have become their personal beauticians. Courteney Cox definitely falls in the second category with 15-year-old daughter Coco trying giving her a makeup amidst quarantine. The mother-daughter duo has often been practising music together and now Coco is honing her other talents.

Recently, Friends alum Courteney Cox took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein her daughter Coco gave her a makeover. The 15-year-old started with highlighting her mommy's eyes with black eyeliner and a tinge of gold eyeshadow. The clip began with Coco struggling to get her mom’s eyes looking perfect. "Your eyes are relly hard to work with, Mom," she said as she brushed some colour onto her eyelids.

"I asked coco to do my make-up... I guess you get what you pay for!" Courteney Cox captioned her picture. It looks like the mother and daughter are bonding quite a lot during the quarantine phase. Earlier, the two have been seen dancing together in TikTok videos and practising music. One of Courteney Cox's video shows her sitting at the piano while her 15-year-old daughter Coco shows off her incredible vocal range as she sings Demi Lovato's song Anyone.

