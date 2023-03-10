Courteney Cox says getting facial fillers is her biggest beauty regret, ‘I think I messed up a lot’

Courteney Cox opened up about her experience with getting facial fillers and injectables, like never before.

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actress appeared in a recent episode of the Gloss Angeles podcast, where she joined hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sarah Tan Christensen for a conversation on her beauty routine, her favourite skincare products, and her history with getting beauty fillers. Courteney admitted that getting too many beauty fillers at a young age is her biggest beauty regret. Read on to know more.

Courteney Cox says she ‘messed up a lot’ with beauty fillers

In a clip shared on the podcast’s Instagram page, Courteney can be seen telling Johnson and Christensen that thinking that she was getting older when she was actually younger was a ‘bummer’. She called the process a ‘domino effect’, explaining that since one does not realize that they look ‘a little off’, they keep getting more fillers because they look normal to themselves.

Courteney elaborated further and said, “You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' you think, and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I'm actually just older."

Courteney Cox says facial fillers are her biggest regret

Courteney Cox shared that facial fillers remain her biggest beauty regret. She further revealed that her publicist would not let her pictures from before when she had too many fillers with a caption like ‘oh this is what my friend was talking about’, because, she said, that when one gets fillers one does not realize things when their friends point it out.

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox Birthday: Friends casting, relationships and more interesting facts about the actress