Courteney Cox says her apartment from Friends is 'off limits' for Scream co star Melissa Barrera; Here's why

Courteney Cox seems to be too possessive about her apartment from Friends, as she wouldn't let her new Scream costar Melissa Barrera call apartment number 20 her "home." Cox, who played Monica Geller in the iconic television show created a perfect promotional video with Barrera for their upcoming 2022 movie Scream which has a major Friends reference.

Cox, 57, and Barrera, 31, engage in banter while the latter tries to "go home" to Monica's old Friends apartment. Taking to Instagram, Cox shared the hilarious video in which the two of them promote their new horror movie while also paying tribute to Courteney's famous show Friends. "Melissa, how are you? Where are you going?" Cox asks as Melissa tries to enter 90 Bedford Street. When the latter replies with, "I'm just going home," Cox shows signs of being taken aback as she points out that the place Barrera is calling home, isn't actually her real home! "That's weird...I don't think that's your home," Cox clears it out.

"I'm happy that you joined the Scream cast, but this is not okay," Cox responds, in an irritated yet hilarious manner! "This is off-limits," she later adds. The duo even refer to Melissa's recent role in the Broadway musical turned movie In The Heights as Cox asks the latter to "go back to The Heights." In order to annoy Cox more, Barrera utters her most common phrase from Friends, "I know" in a way that Monica would say.

Take a look at the video:

