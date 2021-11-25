Courteney Cox shares adorable PHOTOS with BF Johnny McDaid as she congratulates him for his Grammy nod

Courteney Cox is all praises for boyfriend Johnny McDaid who has recently bagged a major Grammy nomination for Ed Sheeran's song Bad Habits in the Song of the Year category. For those unversed, the 64th Grammy Awards nominations were out on November 23.

Taking to her Instagram, Cox congratulated her partner for being nominated for such a huge honour. "Somebody was nominated for a Grammy (song of the year)! So proud of you," she penned while mentioning McDaid's social account beside a 'heart' emoji.

In the pictures that the Friends alum posted, McDaid and Cox seem to be embracing each other in a side hug. However, the last snap has them posing funny as McDaid seems to have gotten hold of Cox's head! Courteney and Johnny have always been vocal about their love for each other and didn't shy away from packing on the PDA on social media.

The snaps show how lovey-dovey they are, and fans in the comments section have been gushing over the couple! As fans congratulated McDaid, they also penned some kind words for the duo who have been together for 8 years now! "I'm crying, this is so sweet," one fan penned as another fan said, "You make such a great couple [heart emoji]."

In other news, Cox will star in the Scream 2022 movie which is slated to release on January 14. The cast comprises Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette along with new additions including Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

