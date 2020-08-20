Courteney Cox shares a throwback photo and pens a sweet birthday note for 'funny friend' Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry celebrated his 51st birthday on August 19. His Friends co-star Courteney Cox shared an old picture of the actor and penned a heartwarming birthday note.

Courteney Cox is making us feel nostalgic courtesy her birthday wish for Matthew Perry. The two stars have worked together for ten years, filming the popular television series Friends. Decades since the series ended, Matthew and Courteney are still the closest of friends. On the actor's 51st birthday, Courteney pulled out a photo from the archives to wish her Friends co-star. The photo, which seems from a few years ago, sees Courteney resting her head on Matthew's shoulder while the two pose for the camera.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Courteney wished her "funny friend". She wrote, "Happy birthday to my talented, funny, friend!" and tagged his Instagram handle on the stories. The duo was set to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer for an unscripted Friends reunion. However, the reunion was delayed owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of the delay, Jennifer told Deadline, "It's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it." However, the actress assured that it is going to be a memorable affair. I"t's going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed," she said.

While we wait for the reunion to take place, Jen had mini-reunions with Lisa and Courteney on separate occasions.

