Courteney Cox shows off her musical side as she jams to Alicia Keys' song with BF Johnny McDaid; Watch

Courteney Cox may have won our hearts almost 25 years ago, but the actress is still winning hearts with her latest display of musical talent. On Tuesday, the Friends alum took to Instagram to share a video with longtime partner Johnny McDaid and the two could be seen jamming in full glory. Courteney and Johnny twinned in black as she took a seat by the piano and Johnny strummed his guitar for their jam session. The couple played a note-perfect rendition of Alicia Keys' new song Underdog and practically nailed it.

Dressed in casuals, Courteney flaunted her musical side as she wrote, "My friend just taught me my favorite new song #underdog by @aliciakeys co-written and co-produced by my Johnny!" Fans were naturally in awe of Courteney's piano skills. Her friend Jessica Shaw was equally delighted and wrote, "I love watching your face!!!" While another fan wrote, "Wow You’re talented in everything I guess!"

Courteney and Johnny have been dating since 2013 and the couple got engaged in 2014. However, things haven't exactly been rosy as they soon called off the engagement. They have been together since then and Courteney had also shared an adorable photo with Johnny towards the end of the decade.

Addressing her relationship, Courteney had told Ellen DeGeneres in January 2019, "Isn't that strange? We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything is better. Not because he's in London, although the distance after that breakup — we were apart for six months — that really showed us a lot, and it's just better."

