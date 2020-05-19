Courteney Cox surprises a fan on video call who had a virtual FRIENDS themed Bar Mitzvah

Courteney Cox surprises a fan with a foosball table like Joey and Chandler's after the 13-year-old has a virtual FRIENDS themed Bar Mitzvah. .

Courteney Cox surprised a superfan with the best present ever on his big day. The 13-year-old boy had a virtual FRIENDS themed Bar Mitzvah after social-distancing restrictions affected his plans for a big celebration. Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Courteney Cox who played the role of Monica Gellar in the popular sitcom, not only spoke to Naftali and cheered him up but also gifted him something that a FRIENDS fan would definitely cherish for his lifetime.

The young fan's bar mitzvah received views from all corners of the world and also grabbed the attention of FRIENDS alum Courtney Cox who gifted the boy a foosball table like the one Joey and Chandler had at their home in the sitcom series. Naftali admitted that he has seen the show over seven times and it obsessed with it. "I was really touched by your story so since you couldn't have your bar mitzvah the way you wanted, I decided to get you a foosball table just like the one in Joey and Chandler's apartment," Courteney Cox responded.

The last season of FRIENDS released two years before the 13-year-old was born but that doesn't stop him from loving the show. "I'm very excited! I had no idea. I thought it was going to be a small thing, my family and just a few friends, but it got to be so big," he exclaimed. Naftali went on to praise the show and said, "It's just, you can relate to all the characters and it's really funny."

Also Read: Friends: Here's when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and cast will film for the reunion special amid COVID 19

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×