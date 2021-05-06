Courteney Cox TEASES having ‘special surprises’ in Friends reunion; Says ‘It was unbelievable, so emotional’

Courteney Cox recently revealed new details about the much-anticipated Friends reunion. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Courteney Cox recently shared some much-awaited insight into the Friends reunion! During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 56-year-old alum spoke about her “emotional” reunion with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc while they filmed the upcoming HBO Max special.

“It was so unbelievable, so emotional,” Courteney started. “It’s an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forget how many years. 15 years? 17 years?” She continued, “It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was.”

While the release date of the anticipated reunion is still under wraps, Friends fans are eagerly looking for hints from the show’s former star cast. Back in March 2021, David Schwimmer appeared on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live”, the 54-year-old actor revealed that “in a little over a month I’m heading out to L.A.” He added, “so, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.”

Andy also tried to get David to reveal who would be hosting the reunion with him, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and Courteney Cox, but he wasn’t spilling any more details. “It’s not Ellen [DeGeneres], it’s not Billy Crystal. I could tell you who it’s not,” David said. Andy then tried to guess if is was “someone who has appeared on Friends before?” That’s when David asked Andy if it was him hosting, to which Andy said: “Oh my god I wish it was!”

Also Read: Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, others could film in August but there's a catch

Share your comment ×