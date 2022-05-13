Courteney Cox TEASES 'really good' upcoming sixth instalment of Scream

Courteney Cox is coming back to scream. In a recent chat with ET, Cox opened up about the upcoming 6th instalment of the iconic horror franchise Scream. Returning with the fifth film back in January this year, the original cast drove up a storm not just on the internet but also at the box office. Now the Friends actress is sharing what fans can expect from the next film.

During the interview, Courteney explained, "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script -- it's a really good one." She hilariously added, "You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything." For those unversed, a sixth Scream movie is not just some clouds in the sky, the film has been confirmed for production and is scheduled for release in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Cox also talked about her ongoing Starz series Shining Vale, another horror masterpiece. With the series being greenlit for a second season, the actress elaborated on what viewers can look forward to with her character Patricia. She disclosed, "I just had so much. It was so multi-faceted, my character. And I can imagine it's going to be more because, at the end of last season, I was heading right into a psych ward," she emphasised, "I can't even imagine what's gonna happen, it's limitless."

Interestingly, Cox revealed that her ongoing series and Friends have some strings in common. She revealed, "On stage 5, which is where Friends started, is where the attic is, where my character -- where she writes and where Rosemary visits her." Cox went on to note, "I just hope that when we come back, it's without masks. I want the commissary to be open. I just want to sit in the same seat that we used to sit in [while filming Friends] and get the same salad. That's what I'm hoping for."

ALSO READ Courteney Cox looks back on 'really emotional' Friends Reunion: I love these people