Courteney Cox transforms into a child & a man for Savage TikTok challenge; Leaves Jennifer Aniston in splits

Courteney Cox nailed the "Savage" TikTok challenge. The videos left her BFF Jennifer Aniston impressed.

Courteney Cox is giving TikTok veterans a run for their money. The Friends alum has been using the quarantine life to create entertaining TikTok videos. She has been taking help from her daughter Coco Arquette for the videos. But today, the Cougar Town star went solo to record two hilarious videos. Courteney participated in the "Savage" challenge, viral on the video creating platform, and shared it on Instagram. The actress used two filters that made the challenge all the more entertaining.

In the first video, Courteney used the baby filter and recreated the viral challenge on the tunes of Megan Thee Stallion's song. Court looked oh-so-adorable as she got down to perform the challenge. As though the adorable video wasn't enough, Courteney tried the challenge in a filter that transformed her into a man. She shared the video with the caption, "Dealers choice."

The hilarious video garnered so much love online. Courteney's BFF Jennifer Aniston confessed she couldn't stop laughing while she watched the video. Jen commented, "I. Am. DYING." along with several laughing and applaud emojis. Singer Charlie Puth too dropped a few laughing emojis.

Check out the video below along with Jen and Charlie's reactions:

While Courteney entertains us with these amazing videos, Friends fans are eagerly waiting for the Friends reunion to take place. The gang, constituting of Courteney, Jennifer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, was supposed to reunite and film a special reunion act last month. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the filming was called off. Read all about it here: Friends Reunion put on hold due to Coronavirus scare; original shoot date pushed from March 23, 24

