Courteney Cox VISITS Friends studio amid working on a new project for THIS reason; WATCH

Friends alum Courteney Cox never has a boring moment at work! While working on a horror-comedy series, Shining Vale, Cox, 57, took up the job of taking some fans and visitors around the Warner Bros studio space, especially where she once filmed the 1994 television sitcom Friends as the kitchen queen Monica Geller, alongside five other actors.

In the Instagram video, Cox wrote that she has a “lot of time in between set-ups” but hardly gets ‘bored’. Playing the popular fifth harmony song, Work from Home in the background of her video, Cox mentioned that she checks for “opportunities all around.” Then the video transitions to a series of clips where Courteney can be witnessed doing odd jobs all over the set of her new show. She also takes up the job of administering a COVID-19 test on the set, which might remind fans of her uber-clean character Monica Geller!

While driving some visitors of the studio to the popular Stage 5 where Friends was shot for ten long seasons, Courteney became the most informed guide ever and dictated many important facts about the place! “We're at stage five, which is right here on our right," she begins. "This is where Friends started in 1994 and is now occupied by a show called Shining Vale, starring me,” Cox shared.

Check out her recent post:

The Friends cast had previously teamed up to film their most anticipated reunion which was filled with laughter, love, and some shocking revelations from Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. However, in the reunion special, the cast had also promised to meet each other for dinner in some days, and ardent fans of the sitcom are still waiting for that to happen!

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox's daughter REVEALS she would go on a date with THIS Friends character between Chandler and Joey